John L. Smith, 67, passed away August 6, 2020. He was born June 25, 1953 in Massillon, Ohio, the son of the late Roy and Opal Smith. John loved Nascar, fishing, and cheering on Ohio State. He was a good man, a true helper and caregiver, who had a heart for mens ministry. He was a former Cub Master for Pack 3161 and a past Commander of the Akron Power Squadron. John was a longtime member of Bailey Road Christian Church, where he served as a trustee and deacon. He retired from Chrysler with over 30 years of service. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his sister, Florence J. Taylor. John is survived by his girlfriend, Stephanie Rodriguez; son, Jeffrey (Alan) Smith; daughter, Kimberly J. Smith; and extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Bailey Road Christian Church, (3200 Bailey Road in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio). Pastor Timothy Brown will officiate. Those who prefer to view the service on YouTube may go to: https://bit.ly/johnsmith-brcc
Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186