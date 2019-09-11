Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
877 Russell Ave.
Akron, OH
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
877 Russell Ave.
Akron, OH
John L. Wheeler


1963 - 2019
John L. Wheeler Obituary
John L. Wheeler John L. Wheeler, 56, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Barberton. Preceded in death by his father, Robert Wheeler; John is survived by his mother, Dorothy Vandiver; siblings, Norman Wheeler, Dottie (Richard) Watson, Barbara (Larry) Mason, Dale Wheeler, Otis (Dorothy) Wheeler, Sandra Williams-Carter, Tammi (Daniel) Tilley, Milena (Clyde) Phillips, P. Elayne (Rickey) Poston and Karen (Stephen) Jackson; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the staffs at Akron General, Barberton Manor Care, Crossroads Hospice, Heart of Christ Church, South Street Ministries and Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, for the care and support they received. John's funeral service will be held Friday, September 13th at 6 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Bishop Ronald L. Higginbottom officiating. The family will received friends from 5 p.m. until time of service. John's family will also receive friends on Thursday, September 12th and Saturday, September 14th from 11a.m. to 5 p.m. at the residence, 877 Russell Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
