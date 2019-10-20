|
John Leslie Wolfe was born in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio on November 6, 1926 and died at his residence on Mayfield Avenue in Akron Ohio on October 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie G. and Phyllis Bond Wolfe; his former wife, Barbara Lou Carle; and their infant son, George. After his graduation from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1944, John enlisted in the United States Army and served in the 713th Tank Battalion during the occupation of Korea. Following his military service, he attended the University of Akron and graduated with distinction in 1950 and from the Law School at the University of Michigan in 1953. John practiced law in Akron Ohio for 62 years, largely representing the powerless and underprivileged. He was a member of all Bar Associations including the Association for Justice and the National Employment Lawyers Association (NELA) of which he was a co-founder. John also served as Adjunct Professor at the University of Akron Law School, teaching Trial Practice. John was a life-long Democrat believing in social justice, economic opportunity, and job security. A past President of Progress Through Preservation, he led the successful effort to save the Akron Civic Theater from demolition. John was also a member of the National Trust for Preservation and the Harry Truman Library Association. John will be remembered as a faithful servant of his clients, the community, and the Nation. In addition to his many friends and former colleagues, John is survived by his son, David Wolfe of Briarcliff Texas; his daughter, Karla Lord of Oceanside California; grandchildren: Justin and Julia Wolfe, Kelly Lord, Brett Lord Kaufman, and great-grandchildren: Collette and Liam Kaufman. Private family services will be held at a later time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019