Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Wolfe


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. Wolfe Obituary
John Leslie Wolfe was born in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio on November 6, 1926 and died at his residence on Mayfield Avenue in Akron Ohio on October 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie G. and Phyllis Bond Wolfe; his former wife, Barbara Lou Carle; and their infant son, George. After his graduation from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1944, John enlisted in the United States Army and served in the 713th Tank Battalion during the occupation of Korea. Following his military service, he attended the University of Akron and graduated with distinction in 1950 and from the Law School at the University of Michigan in 1953. John practiced law in Akron Ohio for 62 years, largely representing the powerless and underprivileged. He was a member of all Bar Associations including the Association for Justice and the National Employment Lawyers Association (NELA) of which he was a co-founder. John also served as Adjunct Professor at the University of Akron Law School, teaching Trial Practice. John was a life-long Democrat believing in social justice, economic opportunity, and job security. A past President of Progress Through Preservation, he led the successful effort to save the Akron Civic Theater from demolition. John was also a member of the National Trust for Preservation and the Harry Truman Library Association. John will be remembered as a faithful servant of his clients, the community, and the Nation. In addition to his many friends and former colleagues, John is survived by his son, David Wolfe of Briarcliff Texas; his daughter, Karla Lord of Oceanside California; grandchildren: Justin and Julia Wolfe, Kelly Lord, Brett Lord Kaufman, and great-grandchildren: Collette and Liam Kaufman. Private family services will be held at a later time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now