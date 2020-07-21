John Lee "Jack" Miller, 83, of Stow passed away July 18, 2020 of complications from Dementia. Born in Cleveland, Jack spent the majority of his life in the Akron area, selling insurance for Prudential for more than 30 years. His true passion in life, though, was sports; either playing, coaching, or watching them. His involvement in local sports led to his induction into the Greater Akron Baseball Hall of Fame for coaching and managing, as well as the Summit County Sports Hall of Fame for his life-long contribution to youth athletics in Akron and the entire state. He parlayed his love for the game into co-founding the All American Cage Classic basketball tournament in 1973 to showcase local high school basketball talent. Eventually, "The Cage" expanded to a national tournament, providing opportunities for top male and female players in all grades to showcase their abilities to colleges and in some cases, the NBA; in fact, the tournaments hosted numerous future NBA legends. His work with the Cage Classic continued until he suffered a serious stroke that left him - a gifted communicator, coach, and charming salesman - unable to speak. Jack was beloved and admired by everyone who knew him - and he knew a lot of people. It seemed everywhere he went, he would run into somebody he knew or who knew him, and whether he remembered them or not, he would greet them with a handshake or a smile. He had a great sense of humor and loved to tell stories about his adventures with clients and ball players. He was a loving, dedicated, giving father and grandfather who loved Krispy Kreme donuts almost as much as he loved basketball. He was a phenomenal singer and writer, and even made extraordinary doodles. Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Rose, and their son, Marty, as well as his Chihuahua companion of 19 years, Sassy. He is survived by his children, Lee (Laura) of Cuyahoga Falls, Melinda (Shawn) Cavanaugh of Uniontown, and Michelle (Brandon) Detwiler of Asheville, North Carolina; as well as 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Terry ("Mike"), Robert ("Bob"), and Danny. Calling hours will take place Wednesday, July 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
.