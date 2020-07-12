CUYAHOGA FALLS - John Linus Eichler, 73, passed away Friday July 3, 2020 at Summa Health Systems in Akron, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Ravenna to the late, Paul and Rita (Shutler) Eichler. He was a graduate of Ravenna High School and has kept in contact with many of his classmates. John attended Christ Community Chapel. He had a great knowledge of and love for music. John knew the composers of a variety of music, from symphony to rock and roll. He was a loving and much-loved husband and friend to many. John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia; sister, Barbara (Duane) Flowers; sister-in-law, Sandra (Greg) Gibson; brothers-in-law, Jay (Susan) and Jerry (Brenda) Shreffler; many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his fur babies, Benji and Ava. Graveside service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 10:30 a.m. at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Road, Peninsula, OH 44264, Pastor Jim Colledge officiating. Per John's wishes, cremation has taken place. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)