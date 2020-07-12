1/1
John Linus Eichler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUYAHOGA FALLS - John Linus Eichler, 73, passed away Friday July 3, 2020 at Summa Health Systems in Akron, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Ravenna to the late, Paul and Rita (Shutler) Eichler. He was a graduate of Ravenna High School and has kept in contact with many of his classmates. John attended Christ Community Chapel. He had a great knowledge of and love for music. John knew the composers of a variety of music, from symphony to rock and roll. He was a loving and much-loved husband and friend to many. John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia; sister, Barbara (Duane) Flowers; sister-in-law, Sandra (Greg) Gibson; brothers-in-law, Jay (Susan) and Jerry (Brenda) Shreffler; many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his fur babies, Benji and Ava. Graveside service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 10:30 a.m. at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Road, Peninsula, OH 44264, Pastor Jim Colledge officiating. Per John's wishes, cremation has taken place. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Northlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved