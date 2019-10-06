|
John Louis Halas John Louis Halas, age 76, of Akron, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born February 12, 1943, in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late John Joe and Ellen Joan (Nehlsen) Halas. John served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He later retired from the U.S. Postal Service after a career as a mail carrier in Akron. Private burial has taken place at Grandview Memorial Park beside his beloved wife, Johnnie. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019