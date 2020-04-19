|
John "Jack" Louis Hoffer passed away in Cleveland, Tennessee on April 11, 2020. He was born September 14, 1931 in South Bend, Indiana. John was a graduate of St. Edward's University. He joined and served in the Navy from 1955 to 1961. John served on the USS Forrestal as a bombardier navigator in the Douglas A3D Skywarrior. He graduated from Norte Dame Law School and practiced law in Mishawaka, Indiana. He then became a trust officer at various banks across the country before becoming president of the trust departments at Kanawha Valley Bank in Charleston, West Virginia, Lincoln National Bank in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and finally at National Bank in Akron, Ohio. From 1983 to 1991, he worked at Federated Investors marketing to trust departments. He started his own pure trust company in Indiana which he later sold to a large bank. Because of his experience in trust and estate matters, John became an expert witness for fiduciary litigation in 1991. John liked reading, skiing, tennis, golf and international travel. A consummate family man, he is survived by his wife of 65 years, Alma Jeanne Hoffer; four sons, John Jr., James, Joseph (Alejandra), and Jerome "Jerry" Hoffer (Lisa); he is also survived by nine grandchildren, Dean Hoffer, Erich Hoffer, Bridget Kannel (Ben), Claudia Hoffer, John Sergio Hoffer (Haley), Melissa Barnett (Ben), Caroline Mickey (Brian), Stefanie Hoffer, Allison Hoffer and four great-grandchildren; predeceasing him are many stray dogs he had a habit of adopting to amend and enrich his family. In July of 2019, John and Jeanne moved to Tennessee to be near his sons, Joe and Jerry. Jack loved to talk, hold court, and converse about almost anything with humor and passion. He and his stories will be missed by his family and friends. "Jack" was a devout Catholic. He will be buried on campus at the University of Norte Dame. Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020