John Louis Racher, born October 18,1947, passed away March 11, 2020 at Summa Health/Akron City Hospital. Most of his life was spent in Cuyahoga Falls where he graduated from high school in 1965. He proudly served as an electronics technician in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Enterprise repairing Phantom Jets during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of The University of Akron College of Nursing and worked on 5N at Akron City Hospital until his retirement in 2013. He was a loving husband, proud father and grandfather. An avid reader and lover of old movies, he was a fan of true and fictional murder mysteries. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Frances Racher and brother, William. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; children, Eric (Marina) Racher, Tara (William) Price, Geoff (Kristina) Racher, and Ross (Autumn) Racher; grandchildren Chris, Nick, Hannah, Lillie, Mika, Evey, Ayla; and sister, Denise (Tom) Bahn. Due to the current healthcare situation, a memorial service will be held in June. Please email [email protected] if you wish to be notified of the date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his wife where they will be used to support organizations that John loved.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2020