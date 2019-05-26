|
|
Dr. John Lowenfeld
Dr. John Lowenfeld, age 88, passed away peacefully on May 22nd after a life well lived.
Memorial Service to be held on Thursday, May 30th at 11 a.m. at New Covenant Community Church, 1587 W. Exchange St., Akron, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in John's name to the U.S. Holocaust Museum www.donate.ushmm.org To learn more about this remarkable man's life and why we adored him, please visit www.buschcares.com 216-741-7700
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019