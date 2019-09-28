Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
John Luke Knepper


1989 - 2019
John Luke Knepper Obituary
John Luke Knepper John Luke Knepper, age 30 of Tallmadge, Ohio passed away September 24, 2019. John was born July 31, 1989, in Akron, Ohio, the son of John and Elizabeth Knepper. John attended the CHCS grade school and graduated from Tallmadge High School, class of 2008. John loved his family most of all, basketball, The Browns and the Cleveland Indians. He was an extremely hard worker in construction, was tremendously disciplined in his daily personal exercise routine, and was well liked by all who knew him. He had a heart of gold, was extremely loyal, often defending the weak, and would give you the shirt off his back. He confessed Jesus as his Lord and his parents know he is with The Lord and we will see him again. John is survived by his parents, John and Elizabeth Knepper; sister, Melissa Knepper (whom he adored); Grandmother, Barbara Knepper (who loved him as if he were her own); aunts and uncles Dan, Jim and Don Knepper, Joan (Vic) Mick, Larry (Bonnie) Butcher, Sue (Don) Moore; and cousins: Christopher, Angie (Chuck), Sam, Joshua, Eric (Ashlee), Blaine, and Sarah; and step-grandpa, Dayton Neeley. He is proceeded in death by his grandfather, James D. Knepper (whom he loved dearly); grandmother, Dorothy Butcher; Harry L. Butcher; step-grandmother, Eloise Neeley; and step-great-grandmother, Sylvia Smallwood. Visitation will be Monday, September 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a service to follow at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL 131 N. Canton Road Akron, Ohio. To leave a special message for John Luke's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 28, 2019
