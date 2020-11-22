Jack Andrew, 91, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020. Born in Kilmarnock, Scotland, Jack had lived in the Akron area for most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Jack was retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. with 30 years of service. He was a member of Visitation of Mary Catholic Church. Jack was a gentle soul who showed love and kindness to everyone he met. Jack is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dolores; daughter, Lynn Andrew of Akron; sons, John (Debra) Andrew of Uniontown, Thomas (Cindy) Andrew of Cuyahoga Falls, and Ronald Andrew of Green; grandchildren, Nikole (Steve) Varga, Erin (Rocky) Palmer, Matthew (Robyn) Andrew, Chad (Liz) Andrew, David (Laura) Andrew, and Michelle (Joe) Dies; and 10 greatgrandchildren. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment took place at Holy Cross Cemetery.