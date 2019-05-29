John M. Ashworth, Jr.



John M. Ashworth, Jr., 83, of Akron, Ohio passed away on May 26, 2019 and is now riding the clouds with the angels. Born October 14, 1935 in Morgantown, West Virginia, he was the son of the late John and Dorothy (Maupin) Ashworth, Sr.



In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Shirley Ashworth; step-mother, Vera Ashworth; brother, Gareth Ashworth and sister, Carolyn Ashworth.



John's love will forever live on in the hearts of those who survive; daughters, Laurie (Jerry) Simms, Lisa (Mark) Kovac; grandchildren, Jodie and Jason Simms, Jaime (Tim) Stoffer, Raechel and Britny Gill; great-granddaughter, Mylee Simms; sister, Jane Ashworth of North Carolina and brother, David (Carol) Taylor of Michigan.



A loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather, John retired from Goodyear, where he worked as a Stationary Engineer with 42 years of service. He proudly served his country for 24 years in the United States Army and Air Force. As a pilot, he enjoyed flying and also enjoyed riding his motorcycle.



Calling hours will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service, beginning at 11 a.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown, Ohio. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Fairlawn, Ohio.



The family would like to extend a very special and heart felt thank you to Bobbi Mauller of First Light Care Giver, Aspire Nursing, and Erika of Heartland Hospice.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 29, 2019