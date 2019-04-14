John M. Czoper



John M. Czoper, age 72, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.



He grew up in Carthage, N.Y. John graduated from Kent State University while serving in the Army National Guard from 1966 thru 1972. He was a board member and an avid golfer at Fairlawn Country Club for many years. He was very proud of his Lebanese heritage. His love for Lebanese food alway put a smile on his face. He worked as a dealer at Legacy Motors in Akron, Ohio.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Betty Czoper; his sister, Mary Ann Fitzsimmons and his loving Grandmother, Sitto.



He leaves behind his wife, Terri (Wierzbicki) who was the love of his life. His love for family meant everything to him.



Leaving behind his stepson, Matt Hardy. His mother-in-law, Barbara Kahoun; in laws, David and Judy Wierzicki and their children, Sarah and Mike, Rebecca and Jason, Lindsay and Steve and Lillian, Tracy and Steve Hicks, their children, Kyle and Kari, and Tyler, Dale and Barb Wierzbicki and their son, Little Dale, Tina Myers and her children, Ashley and Korie; eleven great nieces and nephews. John's niece, Kara Fayne (Michael) and his brother in-law, Fitz; His best friends, Roni Ostrowske, Bob Saladie and Doug Behrens and his friends and coworkers from Legacy Motors.



A Memorial Service will be held Noon Monday, April 15 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, OH, 44333, where friends may call 1 hour prior to the service.