Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
The First Church of God
237 New Milford Road
Ravenna, OH
John M. Darrah Obituary
John M. Darrah RANDOLPH - John M. Darrah, 56, of Randolph, passed away on Flag Day, Friday, June 14, 2019 at UH Portage and Hospice of the Western Reserve. A Life of Celebration will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at The First Church of God, 237 New Milford Road, Ravenna, Ohio 44266, with Pastor Allen Fletcher officiating. A thank you goes to Davita Dialysis Team on Massillon Road, Akron, Ohio and to the Donovan Funeral Home. To view full obit please see www.donovanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
