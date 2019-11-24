Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Patton House
529 W. Main St.
Kent, OH
View Map
John M. Delcos, 63, of Brunswick, Ohio, formerly of Ridgefield, CT, passed away Wednesday, November 6. John was preceded in death by his parents, James and Akrive (nee Diamantis) Delcos. He leaves sisters, Constance (Steven) Clarke and Anne Delcos; brother, George (Keri) Delcos; and nephews, Christopher Clarke, Nicholas Delcos and Michael (Emily) Delcos. John grew up in Hudson, OH and graduated from Hudson High School. He received a bachelor degree from Kent State University and a master degree in sports administration from Ohio University. John was a major league baseball writer, covering the New York Mets, New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles, and belonged to the Baseball Writers Association of America. He had a passion for baseball and pursued his stories avidly. In addition, he had a wit and a soft spot for cats. A memorial service celebrating John's life will be held Wednesday, November 27, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Patton House, 529 W. Main St., Kent, OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
