Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 4:30 PM
St.Thomas Church
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:30 PM
St.Thomas Church
John M. George


1940 - 2019
John M. George Obituary
John M. George John M. George was born on May 16, 1940 and passed away on August 16, 2019. John was a life long resident of Akron. He was born to the late Mike and Spasia George of Akron. He was a 1958 East High graduate. After high school he continued his education at Kent State College of Architecture, graduating in 1963. John began his Architecture career with Keith Hagg. In his later years he was the owner of John George Architect. Many of his projects can be seen in North Eastern Ohio and Florida. He also worked for the Akron Public Schools. Proud of his Macedonian heritage, he enjoyed all things sports, Indians, Browns, Cavs and high school sports. John will be sadly missed by his loving family: wife, Joyce; children, Lisa Ann (Bill) and Michael J. F.; grand dogs: Quick, Bogey, and Chico. And sisters, Helen Kracker, Betty Click and Gloria (Jerry) Ritch, and many nieces and nephews. John also enjoyed vacationing at Lakeside with Paul and Betty, Laura and Henry, visiting the Hartville Market with Linda and Al, visiting Amish Country and being with the coffee group at Panera Bread. In Lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be made to St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church, 555 South Cleveland Massillon Road, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333. or to Kent State University P.O.Box 5190, Kent, Ohio 44242. A visitation will be at 4 p.m. service will be held at 4:30 pm on Saturday, August 24th at St.Thomas Church, followed by a dinner. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Mahesh and Summa Hospice for his care. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
