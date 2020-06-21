John M. Gross was born on May 24, 1953 in Akron, Ohio to Jack H. And M. Narita Gross. John passed away on June 13, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio after bravely battling reoccurring cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents and his step-father Richard B. Linn. He is survive,d by his children: Luke Gross, Dylan (Kris) Gross, Caroline (Ryan) El-Khoury; grandchildren: Autumn, Ember, and Violet El-Khoury. John is also survived by sisters and brothers: Barb (Link) Rickenbacker, Pat (Paul) Cipar, Jim (Robin) Gross,Linda (Tim) Haney, Mary Linn, Rick Linn and many caring aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. John graduated from Norton High School and attended Kent State University. He moved south and resided for many years in the Guernsey and Knox County areas enjoying the rural community life. John loved spending time in the outdoors. He loved to read. John leaves behind many close friends and acquaintances from these Ohio areas. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron, Ohio. A graveside memorial will be held at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store