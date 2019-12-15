Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S. Main St.
Akron, OH
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S. Main St.
Akron, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S. Main St.
Akron, OH
John Malivuk Obituary
Baseball John, 68, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Visiting Nurse Hospice Care Center after an extended illness. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301. The family will receive friends Monday, 5 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, one hour prior to service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Please go to anthonyfh.com for entire notice. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
