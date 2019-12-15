|
Baseball John, 68, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Visiting Nurse Hospice Care Center after an extended illness. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301. The family will receive friends Monday, 5 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, one hour prior to service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Please go to anthonyfh.com for entire notice. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019