1/1
John Mayer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Mayer, age 86, passed away peacefully November 5, 2020 one day shy of his 87th birthday, John was preceded in in death by his loving wife, Irmgard; and parents, Frank and Magdalena Mayer. He was born in Yugoslavia and immigrated from Germany to the United States in 1958 where after many years retired proudly from the Kenmore Construction Company. John was also fortunate to have many wonderful friends throughout the years that traveled together, enjoyed cruises, and the German American Club. John is survived by sons, John (Karen) Mayer, Kevin (Liz) Mayer; grandchildren, Lisa, Lauren , Michael, Johnny, and Tori; and great-grandchildren, Henrik, Tommy, Lainey and Hudson. The family wanted to provide a thank you to the St. Edwards Assisted Living staff for all their wonderful and kind care of our father with a special thank you to Darlene and Blair. Calling hours 9:30-10:30a.m. Tuesday, November 10th at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Tr. in Cuyahoga Falls, followed by Mass of Christian Burial 11a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed at the Funeral Home and Church. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to St. Edwards Assisted Living. Fairlawn, Ohio.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved