John Mayer, age 86, passed away peacefully November 5, 2020 one day shy of his 87th birthday, John was preceded in in death by his loving wife, Irmgard; and parents, Frank and Magdalena Mayer. He was born in Yugoslavia and immigrated from Germany to the United States in 1958 where after many years retired proudly from the Kenmore Construction Company. John was also fortunate to have many wonderful friends throughout the years that traveled together, enjoyed cruises, and the German American Club. John is survived by sons, John (Karen) Mayer, Kevin (Liz) Mayer; grandchildren, Lisa, Lauren , Michael, Johnny, and Tori; and great-grandchildren, Henrik, Tommy, Lainey and Hudson. The family wanted to provide a thank you to the St. Edwards Assisted Living staff for all their wonderful and kind care of our father with a special thank you to Darlene and Blair. Calling hours 9:30-10:30a.m. Tuesday, November 10th at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Tr. in Cuyahoga Falls, followed by Mass of Christian Burial 11a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed at the Funeral Home and Church. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to St. Edwards Assisted Living. Fairlawn, Ohio.