SHREVE -- John McClure Ellis, 78, of Shreve, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home following a decline in health. He was born in Akron to John F. and Edna (Speicher) Ellis on August 13, 1942 and married Dianna R. (Kotz) Nichols. John never worked in half measures -- he dreamed big and was fearless, sacrificing everything to achieve his goals. To say he was a builder does his legacy no justice. He was a process innovator with a rare gift for producing simple patterns from complex problems. He could fix anything -- its family legend that he once revived a stalled car with nothing but a chewing gum wrapper. John lived a nomadic existence and tried on several hats. He tried his hand as a fisherman in Juneau, Alaska. He later bought a farm in Washington State and harvested 40 acres of hay and erected a log house with a crane he built from two logs, spare parts and a winch from Sears. He owned several businesses and employed hundreds -- men followed him all across the country because he was a leader with a nose for opportunity. There will never be another one like him, and he will be sorely missed. Surviving in addition to his wife Dianna of Shreve are his children: John Scott (Beth) Ellis of Littleton, MA, John McClure (Dana) Ellis Jr. of Katy, TX, and Adessa Marie Ellis of Sugar Land, TX; two stepsons: Michael Nichols of Shreve and Mathew Nichols of Madrid, NY; grandchildren: Jackson Ellis, Emmett Ellis, McKenna Ellis, Jenna Loredo, Kristen Cumming and Cameron Milian; great-granddaughter Sariah Ellis; stepgrandchildren: Justine Nichols, Taylor Nichols, Brooke Nichols and Dakota Cline; sisters: Beverly Mondello of Akron and Marilyn (Mark) Zimmerman of Sun City, AZ. He was preceded in death by a stepson Mark Nichols. A committal service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 in the chapel at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron with Rev. Christopher P. Stewart officiating. Schlabach Funeral Home, Shreve, (330) 567-2291 is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at Schlabachfh.com
.