John McCortney



GREEN -- John E. McCortney, 79, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home.



John was born October 6, 1939 to Raymond and Agnes (Dimarco) McCortney in Akron and had been an area resident his entire life. He was a heavy equipment operator, working for several local companies. He was a 50 year member of the Operating Engineers Local 18. He was a faithful member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.



"Big John" loved to be outside with the sun on his face. He planted many a tree in his day and fed the birds and deer. His lifetime hobby was working on tractors. He will be forever in our hearts and we will see him again.



John is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 57 years, Beverlee (Walker); children, John R. McCortney, Melinda McCortney, Michael (Cherie) McCortney; grandchildren, Dylan Eggleston, Connor (Mikayla) Eggleston and Anna and Lillian McCortney; siblings, David (Sharon) McCortney and Mary Ann (Curt Farris) Morgan. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven McCortney.



A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685. The family will receive friends Saturday, one hour prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in memory of John. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019