Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Manchester Christian Church
930 W. Nimisila Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
1936 - 2019
John Delmont McDermott, 83, passed away on October 13, 2019. He was born April 2, 1936 in Blossburg, PA to Henry and Minnie McDermott. John worked as superintendent at Welty Building Company. He was a member of Manchester Christian Church and the Akron Carpenters Union. He faithfully served in the U.S. Air Force. He loved to golf and spending time with his grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Leona; and his son, Thomas. John is survived by his sons, John V. (Andrea) and Steven McDermott; daughters, Debora Moskaluk, Carol (Dennis) Broadwater, and Paula Barbas; sisters, Gloria Greenland and Violet Pertrick; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and his very special friend, Barbara Stocker. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd. Akron on Thursday October 17, 2019, from 6 to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Manchester Christian Church, 930 W. Nimisila Rd. Akron, at 10 AM, followed by interment at Manchester Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be shared with John's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2019
