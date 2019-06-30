Home

John Melvin Fisher, 89, of North Ridgeville and a resident of The Abbewood in Elyria, left this world to join his beloved wife, Clyda on June 17, 2019.

John grew up in Akron and as a young child he spent many summers working on his family's farm in Marion, Indiana. John was a decorated Marine and Korean War Veteran. An Industrial Management graduate of Akron University, he held numerous patents in the areas of aviation and aeronautics while working for B.F. Goodrich.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Leona (Druckemiller) Fisher; his wife, Clyda (Magruder); his siblings, Richard (wife, Evelyn), Janet, and Norma.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, John (wife, Janice), William (Cynthia, deceased), Marian Pycraft (husband, Dan), James; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Private services and burial at Crown Hill Cemetery will be held at a later time. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Busch Funeral Home, Elyria. www.buschcares.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
