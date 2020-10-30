1/
John Merle Brideweser
John Merle Brideweser, age 85, passed away in Pittsburgh, on October 28, 2020. John was born on October 2, 1935 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Frederick "Fritz" and Evelyn (Buhmair) Brideweser. He graduated from Purdue University and promptly wed his high school sweetheart, Betty (Luckring) on June 8, 1957. He played Minor League Baseball until returning to Ohio to begin his career in education and coaching. John coached the Canton McKinley football team from 1970 thru 1979 then coached golf. Along the way, he relished the adventure of raising three sons. John was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2000. He enjoyed his retirement golfing, playing cards with his friends, and doting over his dachshunds. John is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Ann Luckring; sons, John; Scott (Darlene) and their children Alyssa and Adam; and Mark. A private funeral service will be held for the family at Simons Funeral Home, Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA, and friends are encouraged to visit their website and leave comments and photos of John at www.simonsfuneralhome.com. A Celebration of Life and interment service will be conducted in Canton, Ohio at a future date and will be open to the public.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
