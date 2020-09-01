1/1
John Michael Bolognue
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday August 28, 2020 John Michael Bolognue passed away unexpectedly at age 52. John was born March 2, 1968 in Akron Ohio. He graduated from SMHS. He went on to be in business as the owner of Perfect Pitchers. John loved the Steelers, reading Stephen King novels, cars, music and especially his two cats. John was preceded in death by both sets of Grandparents. John is survived by his Father, Michael Bolognue (Kelly) and Mother, Jackie Yolton Parsons (Steven); Sisters, Shelley Sabistina (Brian), Renee Stiegal (John), Jennifer Wagner and Tiffany Kramer (Keith); many cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family asks for your prayers during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to your favorite charity or the Summit or Portage County Humane Society. To view the tribute video or share condolences with the family, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved