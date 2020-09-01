On Friday August 28, 2020 John Michael Bolognue passed away unexpectedly at age 52. John was born March 2, 1968 in Akron Ohio. He graduated from SMHS. He went on to be in business as the owner of Perfect Pitchers. John loved the Steelers, reading Stephen King novels, cars, music and especially his two cats. John was preceded in death by both sets of Grandparents. John is survived by his Father, Michael Bolognue (Kelly) and Mother, Jackie Yolton Parsons (Steven); Sisters, Shelley Sabistina (Brian), Renee Stiegal (John), Jennifer Wagner and Tiffany Kramer (Keith); many cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family asks for your prayers during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to your favorite charity
or the Summit or Portage County Humane Society. To view the tribute video or share condolences with the family, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
