John Michael Heaton II, age 42, passed suddenly on November 12, 2019. Born August 7th 1977 in Akron, Ohio, John is survived by John M. Heaton III, son; Jewels M. Heaton, daughter; Joshua Mattew Heaton, brother; Julie Marie Heaton and his parents John Heaton and Pamela Heaton. John was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls high school. He was a free spirit and loved to travel and John never met a stranger. At his request, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local homeless shelter.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 14, 2019