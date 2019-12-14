Home

John Michael Heaton II Obituary
John Michael Heaton II, age 42, passed suddenly on November 12, 2019. Born August 7th 1977 in Akron, Ohio, John is survived by John M. Heaton III, son; Jewels M. Heaton, daughter; Joshua Mattew Heaton, brother; Julie Marie Heaton and his parents John Heaton and Pamela Heaton. John was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls high school. He was a free spirit and loved to travel and John never met a stranger. At his request, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local homeless shelter.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 14, 2019
