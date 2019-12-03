Home

Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
John Michael Lewis


1965 - 2019
John Michael "Mike" Lewis, 53, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2019. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7th from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. with calling hours starting at noon at the funeral home. Mike is survived by his wife, Ingrid; children, Trisha Murphy, Taylor Lewis, Ryan (Danielle) Lewis and Emma Lewis; his beloved grandson, Benjamin Michael; and his sister, Susan (Gary) Robson. www.paquelet.com Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
