John Michael Macak led a life full of adventure and travel. He spent time exploring much of North America. The epic peaks of the Canadian Rockies were some of his favorites. These adventures included a yearly trip to the Outer Banks, making lifelong friends. John, 73, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. John was born in Akron on June 29, 1946 to John and Rose Macak and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Hoban High School, served in the National Guard, and obtained a master's degree from Kent State University. Mr. Macak taught at Garfield High School for 30 years. An avid outdoorsman he enjoyed, camping, skiing, tennis, cycling, hiking, watersports, golf, and riding on his tractor. He was a member of Holy Martyrs Catholic Church in Medina. A family man, John cherished his wife and children. John leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, June Macak; son, Joshua (Melanie); daughter, Allison Gibbs (Kevin); granddaughters, Dylan Rose and Marley Gibbs; brothers, Dave (Carol), Jim and Bob (Amy) Macak; many cherished friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose Macak; and brother, Richard Macak. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, 3100 Weymouth Rd. in Medina, where the family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will take place later. Memorial contributions may be made to parkinsons.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019