John Michael Varvaro John Michael Varvaro, 67, passed away on August 29, 2019. John was born and raised in Akron, Ohio. He attended North High School where he excelled in academics and sports. An all-city football player, he was nicknamed "animal" by his teammates. John enjoyed playing golf and reading. He received his bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Akron. He continued to pursue his thirst for knowledge with advanced courses in physics and computer science. He made his career in the IT industry. John was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Helen (Targos) Varvaro. He is survived by brother, Nick (Carm) Varvaro; sisters, Kathy (Mike) Neag and Marlene (Dan) Pisanelli; nieces and nephews, Michael, Michelle, Danielle, Dan, Chris and Lindsey; and many loving great nieces and nephews, Mia, Dominic, Ava, Olive and Erela. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 83 Mosser Place, Akron, OH 44310, with Rev. Father Edward Burba, Celebrant. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). John's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cleveland Clinic, Akron General, Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3353 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44333. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view John's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019