With great sadness the family of John "Jack" M. Warrell, 93, announce his passing on August 19, 2020. Jack was born March 7, 1927 in Cochrane, Ontario, Canada to William Lavelle and Elsie Hicks Warrell. Jack attended Queens University in Kingston, Ontario before moving to the Akron area with his family in 1959. Jack enjoyed a long and rewarding career at B.F. Goodrich in Akron where he worked as a salesman and product manager. Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Marjorie Warrell (nee Meyer); partner, Betty Grubb; brothers, Howard Warrell, Donald Warrell and William Warrell; sisters, Helen Vallee, Marion Thompson and Gertrude David. Jack is survived by his sons, Michael Warrell (Jenna), William Warrell (Tamara) and Geoffrey Warrell (Kristen); daughters, Elizabeth Ellis and Katherine Allen (Rick); grandchildren, Laura Warrell, Alexandra Ellis, Jesse Ellis, Brenna Warrell, Sara Koumandarakis, Amy Petsas, John Warrell, Charlotte Peck, Wesley Allen, Thomas Warrell, Austin Warrell, Grace Warrell, Gage Warrell, Arlena Warrell, David Warrell and Freya Warrell. He is also survived by eight great grandchildren; other family members and dear friends. Jack held court in every social situation because of his infectious wit and charm. A good week for Jack included gatherings with his family and many friends, laps at the local pool and as many rounds of golf as he could fit into a day. A music lover and self-taught organist, Jack entertained his family with one-of-a-kind renditions of everyone from Gershwin to Ray Charles, and he could do the box step like nobody's business. Most of all, Jack took pride in his family on both sides of the border and the northern Canadian town where he was born. Jack touched the lives of many people who will always enjoy happy memories of him. A memorial service celebrating his life will take place 3 p.m. WEDNESDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with Rev. Dr. Mark T. Ruppert officiating. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until the service begins. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed. The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following charitable organizations Jack supported during his life: woundedwarriorproject.org
, www.sierraclub.org
, www.mpssociety.org
or www.vinefellowshipcopley.org
