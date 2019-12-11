Home

John Muldowney Obituary
John "Jack" Muldowney, age 97, passed peacefully on December 9, 2019, surrounded by family including his wife of 75 years, Clare. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Patricia (David) Paruch, Gail (Bruce) Wegger, Susan Moore, and John (Laura) Muldowney; grandchildren, Catherine (Dustin) Coon, Ann (Ben) Gillmore, Alan (Katie) Wegger, and Jean (Scott) Wegger; and great-grandchildren, John, Ella, Olivia and Jocelyn. Jack served in the US Army Corp of Engineers in the Pacific Ocean Theater during World War II and then earned an Associate Degree in Photography at Rochester Institute of Technology under the GI Bill. In 1950, Jack inaugurated the medical photography department at Akron City Hospital (now Summa Medical Center) in Akron, Ohio. After almost 40 years of service, he retired as Summa's director of Photography and Media Services. Jack served on the School Board of the Woodridge School District in the late 1960's and early 70's. Jacks family is offering a Mass of Celebration on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Parish ,6034 S. Locust Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264. Burial at a later date, Catawba Island Cemetery, Ottawa County, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to the Peninsula Library, 6105 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264, or to Mother of Sorrows Catholic Parish. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
