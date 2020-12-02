Dr. John N. Fyda, of Medina, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born May 30, 1952 in Elmira, NY to the late Walter and Elizabeth (Nelan) Fyda. John was first and foremost a devoted father and husband to his sons John Paul and Brendan and his wife Paula. He adored his extended family; enjoyed watching and supporting his boys in any and all of their activities; loved Notre Dame football; and was tirelessly devoted to his many patients over the 30 years that he worked as a Pediatric Gastroenterologist at Akron Children's Hospital. John is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Paula (Sabo) Fyda; his adored sons, John Paul and Brendan Fyda; siblings, Jim (Joanne) Fyda, Kathy (Bill) Fyda-Turner, Colleen (Jim) Schafer, Tim (Marianne) Fyda, Mary Beth (Stephan Bub) Fyda, Tom (Kristin) Fyda; sister-in-law Mairead Fyda; brothers-in-law, Steve (Marylou) Sabo, and Bill (Tanya) Sabo; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins and special friends he considered as family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bob Fyda and his in-laws Steve and Pauline Sabo. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 5 to 7 p,m, at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 N. Court St., Medina, OH 44256. Due to the pandemic, a private mass will be held on Saturday, December 5th at St. Francis Xavier Church. The mass will be livestreamed on the St. Francis Xavier Church website, https://www.sfxmedina.com/parish
, on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will also be held in the late Spring/ early Summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or St. Francis Xavier School Annual Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.waitefuneralhome.com
.