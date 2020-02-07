Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
John Omer Lowe, age 65, of Barberton, Ohio, passed away on February 5, 2020 in Akron, Ohio. He was born in Barberton on March 1, 1954, the son of the late Omer Levi and Opal (nee Windon) Lowe. John is survived by his loving wife, the former Kathy Ann Wolfe, whom he married on May 12, 1979; his daughter, Heather (Mark) Baum; his granddaughters, Catherine Grace Baum and Kara Faith Baum. Also surviving are his siblings, Michael (Evie) Lowe, Terry Jeffries, Jeffrey (Rona) Lowe; two nieces, Lauren Lowe and Diana (Michael) Robinson, and one sister-in-law, Patricia Lowe; and many other nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where his nephew, Dr. Kenneth Lowe will celebrate John's life. Visitation will begin following the 5:00 p.m. service until 8:00 p.m. John will be buried at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 7, 2020
