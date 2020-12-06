1/1
John P. Anzaldi, 77, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. He was a proud resident of Barberton where he served on the parks board. John was a U.S. Army veteran serving State Side during Vietnam. He was Vice-President of UAW Local #856 and served as the United Way Rep for Goodyear Aerospace/Aircraft Breaking. He was known as "Grandpa" to girls sports. John enjoyed being with his family more than anything and loved supporting his grandchildren in whatever they chose to do. Preceded in death by his parents, Constance and Vincent James Anzaldi; brothers, Richard and Robert Anzaldi. John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dianne (Davies); children: Terry (Stanley Forman) Anzaldi, Julie (David) Justice, Tonia (Joseph) Anzaldi-Biggins and John E. (Kristen) Anzaldi; grandchildren: Nathan Justice, Meghan (Erik) Hawk, Ian Justice, Anthony Anzaldi, Todd Tomor, Haley Anzaldi, Alexys Anzaldi, Paige McVeen, Xavier Anzaldi and Payton Anzaldi; great-grand children: Lyanna Hawk, Killian Hawk and Bailee Headland; sisters, Carol Testa, Pamela Alias and Patricia Heckt; brother, Jim Anzaldi; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cindy (Dave) Keller and family; cousins, Judith (John) Hollenbaugh and family, Margie Towne and family; along with many nieces, nephews and all who called him, "Dad/Grandpa/Uncle" and many friends. A private committal service with military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Barberton Girls Softball or Basketball or Operation Healing Forces.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
