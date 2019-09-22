Home

John P. Dennie


1966 - 2019
John P. Dennie Obituary
John P. Dennie John Patrick Dennie, 52, died September 13, 2019 after a five month illness. Born October 28, 1966 in Metairie, Louisana to Robert and Gail Malbrough Dennie, he was a U.S. Navy veteran. John was a very talented wireless network engineer and as a result, he traveled extensively. He delighted in the company of his wife, his friends, the companionship of a pet, or simply doing yard work. Preceded in death by his father and brothers, Kevin and Robert; he is survived by his devoted wife, Cathy Jo Dennie; mother; mother-in-law, Barbara Sola; and many very good, lifelong friends in Louisiana. A special thanks to the Cleveland Clinic G51 MICU for their care and compassion for John. There are no services or calling hours. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
