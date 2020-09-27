1/1
John P. Gillentine
John P. Gillentine, age 50 of Springfield Twp., passed away September 21, 2020 and is now with Jesus. John was a proud Mogadore Wildcat Alum and retired as a Summit County Sheriff's Deputy, of which he was most passionate. A guy who was dealt some bad hands in life but never let it get the best of him. He was an eternal optimist and will be remembered for his contagious smile. He was a good hearted man always helping others. John didn't worry about himself or ask for help despite his daily struggles, he instead looked for ways to help someone else. John shared his love of cars, stereos and tinkering projects with many. His most devoted hobby was bringing joy to other people. He did not know a stranger and will be missed by everyone that knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Gillentine Sr. John is survived by his sons, Maclain and Joe Gillentine; his mother, Deanna (Duff) Stein; siblings, Charisse (Art) Jicha, Kirsten Balletti and Ray Gillentine Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Paws. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. Until then, John watches over us smiling and running. (Hopkins Lawver, Akron, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 27, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
