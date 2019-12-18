|
|
John P. Mancino, of Akron, peacefully passed away on December 13, 2019. John served as a Supply Sergeant for the US Air Force in Germany from 1953-1957 where he met his wife of over 60 years. He retired from Ohio Edison with 33 years of service. John enjoyed working part-time for Dave Towell Cadillac, volunteering for the Soap Box Derby, traveling, rooting for the Yankees and spending free time with his grandchildren. John was a devout Catholic, who attended mass daily. John is survived by his wife, Anneliese; children, Michael (Anne) of Little Rock, AR and Annalisa (Tony) of Tallmadge, OH; grandchildren, Parker, Nicholas and Lizzie; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 20 at Blessed Trinity Parish, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron 44310. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron 44333. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019