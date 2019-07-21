Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
3179 Kent Rd
Stow, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
3179 Kent Rd.
Stow, OH
View Map
John P. Wilson Obituary
John P. Wilson

STOW -- John P. Wilson, 65, passed away July 19, 2019 after a short illness, surrounded by his family. Born to parents, Don and Nancy (McGrath) Wilson on June 27, 1954.

John graduated from Stow High School in 1972, was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church, and worked at Sears Automotive for over 20 years, retiring in 2008.

Preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Mathew Nation, John leaves to mourn his passing siblings, Don (Pat) Wilson, Claire Anne Wilson, Bob (Carol) Wilson, Mary Beth (Mike) Wallman, Nancy (Ken) Anderson, Kathleen Wilson, Jeannie (Tom) Considine and Tim Wilson; 23 loving nieces and nephews; 41 great-nieces and nephews; best friend, Joe Ward, and many other loving family and friends. John's generous heart, kind sense of humor and friendly smile will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the staff at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center for their care of John, especially Dr. Molly Kramer Scantling.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Rd., Stow, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11 a.m., and where friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial Silver Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.

(REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019
