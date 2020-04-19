|
John Palma, 79, passed away suddenly, following an accident at home on April 13, 2020. Born in Palermo, Sicily, he lived most of his life in the Akron area. John was a cement finisher with Local #109. He loved working in his garden, playing bingo and traveling back to visit family and friends in Sicily. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vito and Concetta Palma; son in-law, Tom Snyder; brother in-law, Giuseppe Frattaioli. John is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Don) Cooper, Anna Marie Brubaker (Ed Denholm), Angela Snyder; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters, Anna Marie (Mike) Mariola, Antoinette (John) Catalano, Dora (Tom) Wallace, Connie (Mike) Towsley, Angela Crimaldi, Carolina Frattaioli; many nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020