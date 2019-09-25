Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
John Patrick Curley John Patrick Curley, 63, of Akron, passed away on September 21, 2019. He was born in Akron on December 29, 1955 to the late Eugene and Gwelda Curley. John spent 35 years as a building engineer with McKinley, Inc. He loved spending his free time outdoors, fishing and hunting. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and devoted himself to his family. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob and Mick. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen; children, Damon Curley (Shannon), Sarah (Umberto) Barbera, and Christina (David) Beers; stepchildren, Angela (Jon) Moreau, Anthony (Samantha) Vitarella; grandchildren, Tori, Davon, Logan, Austin, Charlotte, Lisa, Paige, Danni, Colton, Faith, Samuel, and Lucas; siblings, Pat, Kay, Frances, Eugene, Shelly, William; and many nieces and nephews; his beloved German Shepherd, Kelly and six kitties. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate John's life on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at NEWCOMER AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
