September 15, 1942 To April 5, 2020 On April 5th, 2020, John passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord while surrounded by the love of his family in Akron, Ohio. John was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Beulah "Polly" Cunert. He is survived by his brother Carl (and Susan) Cunert and his sister, Sharon (and Robert) Daly; his children, Sarah (and Jason) Nees, Rebekah (and Timothy) Douglas, and John (and Melissa) Cunert, as well as Donna Wiatrak, the mother of his children. John was blessed with nine grandchildren, Jacob, Gabriel, Lauren, Faith, Johnnie, Michael, Aaden, Allison, and LilyAnn; as well nieces and nephews, Laura, Susannah, Carla Christopher, and Cameron. John was an Akron resident his whole life. He graduated from East High School and was a member of the Lynx Fraternity. After graduating, John served in the United States Army Reserve. He retired after more than thirty years at Goodyear Tire and Rubber. John was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Portage Lakes, Ohio. He loved the sugar sand beaches of Pensacola, Florida, golfing at Suffield Springs, and suppers at Farmer Boy. Above all else, John loved God, and being with his children and grandchildren. His faith in Christ was unshakable. In every way imaginable, John was a rock of strength, support, and care for his family. He will be missed terribly, and remembered with great love. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to Hope Lutheran Church in Portage Lakes, Ohio, or to Kindred Hospice Care in Independence, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2020