John Paul Kelly died of brain cancer on April 20, 2020, at his Medina home, surrounded by his family, He was 71. John was married to Anna Marie (Scarpitti) Kelly, the love of his life, for 48 years, and with whom he raised four children. Born and raised in Barberton, Ohio, John was a 1966 graduate of Archbishop Hoban High School. He earned his undergraduate and master's degrees from the University of Akron, where, as he was always quick to point out, his future wife was a much better student. He became a teacher in the Medina City Schools. For years, Mr. Kelly was in the classroom at the top of the stairs, where the light was still on even after everyone else had gone home. He taught a variety of subjects but became known for his engaging history, economics, and political science classes and for his willingness to give his students every opportunity to succeed. Mr. Kelly was always available to answer a question, administer a makeup test, craft a letter of recommendation, or listen to the reasons why your paper had to be late. No one was unworthy of his time and attention. John Kelly was inducted into the Medina City Schools Hall of Fame in honor of his 38 years of meritorious service, but proof of his enduring influence could always be found in the warm greetings and heartfelt thanks voiced by generations of former students both in Medina and further afield. In addition to being a popular and respected teacher, Mr. Kelly was also a fantastically successful tennis coach. In a dozen years as head of the Medina High School boys' team and 30 years leading the girls, he amassed more than 800 victories. To this day, he is one of the winningest coaches in the history of Ohio high school athletics. But it was his equity that also stood out. At the same time that Medina was winning 20 straight Pioneer Conference titles, Coach Kelly allowed every single player to suit up and play varsity and JV matches. In a sport where most coaches carry seven or eight players, he would keep 30 to 40. If you came to practice, you were deemed worthy to represent MHS in competitive play. It did not matter if you even owned a racket; he would loan you one from the trunk of his car. After his retirement, we thought Dad might slow down. If anything, he got busier. And he continued to teach and learn. He took up watercolor painting, short story writing, vegetable gardening, woodworking, and choral music, while never deviating from his voracious love of reading, catching a good movie, or watching college basketball games. He and his wife, Anna Marie, were active in their church Dad always seemed to end up on the building and grounds committee, completing one odd job or another, strapping a ladder to the top of his car or throwing a table saw in the back. He was also a tireless public servant and engaged community member. Folks might have seen him visiting residents in hospice, cleaning out the gutters at the Medina County Historical Society, working the polls on Election Day, or simply taking his daily walk around town. John was preceded in death by his parents, John Gerard and Helen Kelly; uncle, Charles "Chuck" Kelly; aunt, Pat Kelly; uncle, Bill Wilsterman; brother-in-law, Keith Bell, and his angelic niece, Amanda Suso. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Jenny (Scott) Kelly-Masloski, Kevin (Alexandria), John (Rose) and Annmarie (Ken) Kelly-Harbaugh; John was the proud "Pops" to six grandchildren, Katherine, Elizabeth, Henry, Natalie, Fiona and Joseph; He also leaves behind nine siblings, Katherine of Barberton, Regina of Seal Harbor, Maine, Sheila (Dave) Roberts of Tallmadge, Mary (Tom) of Mt. Desert, Maine, Patricia (Keith, dec.) Bell of Barberton, Ann (Paul) Suso of Doylestown, Margaret (John) Sarlouis of Akron, Thomas of Tacoma, Washington and James (Jules) of Bar Harbor, Maine. John is also survived by aunt, Harriet (Bill, dec.) Wilsterman of Tallmadge; countless nieces, nephews, and cousins. Husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandpa, teacher, coach, and friend John touched countless lives with his patience, kindness, and empathy. His compassion, generosity, faith, and love of his family were beyond measure. For so many of us, he is simply irreplaceable. Our lives will be less vibrant without him. But his children, grandchildren, and former students will be his legacy, and few things would've made him prouder. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Western Reserve who so lovingly cared for Dad in his final days. Thank you also to Enhanced Homecare and Visiting Angels of Medina who provided life-enhancing TLC for the whole family. Due to health concerns throughout the world, the family will host a private burial with the hope to welcome all to a celebration of John Kelly's magnanimous life at a later time. The family has created a scholarship in his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Medina City Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 1035, Medina, OH 44258. Please put John's name in the memo line. Online condolences and memories may be left at waitefuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020