Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
340 North Main Street
Hudson, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
340 North Main Street
Hudson, OH
JOHN PETER DRUMMOND

JOHN PETER DRUMMOND Obituary
John Peter Drummond John Peter Drummond, age 89, of Hudson passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Marie (nee Vince) Ryan Drummond and the late Ruth Evelyn (nee Olivo) Drummond; loving father of James Drummond, Kenneth (Mickey) Drummond, Teri (Steve) Beresid, Susan Fleschner and Mary Jo (Ron) Hudak; dear step-father of Maureen Shell, Colleen (the late Tom) Neubauer and the late Michael (Paula - surviving) Ryan and dear grandfather of Amanda, Matthew (Meredith), Liana, Jerrod, Eric, Andrew, Christopher, Alyssa and Sara. John was an engineer, salesman and the president and co-founder of Comtec, Inc. and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. The family will receive friends 4-8 PM Thursday at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 East Main Street (On The Square), Hudson, OH (330) 650-4181. Friends will also be received from 10:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 AM Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 340 North Main Street, Hudson, OH 44236. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
