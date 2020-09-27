Sifu John R. Allen (Rick), the leader of Green Dragon Kung-Fu, was welcomed into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020. John was born on May 21, 1939. His death followed a short illness following surgery. World renowned for his accomplishments as a teacher and student of the Chinese Martial Arts, his career spanned more than 60 years. His love for kung fu and exotic weaponry led to extensive travels in pursuit of the arts, which resulted in a teaching career that impacted thousands of students around the world. He graduated from North High School in 1957, earned a BA, and Masters from KSU, and he worked for Stow Schools in the 1970s. A memorial gathering will be held 1-4 PM, Oct. 3rd at Al Lease Park Kent, OH (use the Silver Meadows/Denise Dr. entrance). Friends and former students are invited to attend.







