STOW -- John R. Jones (Jack), 75, went home to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020. Due to current restrictions, a church drive thru will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Christ Community Chapel in Hudson. The family politely requests no flowers, either at church or at the home. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the family via Redmon Funeral Home. A COMPLETE OBITUARY WITH FURTHER INFORMATION MAY BE FOUND AT REDMONFUNERALHOME.COM. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 6, 2020.
May 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
