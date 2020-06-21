John Kane, 80, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. Jack was born in Clearfield, PA on October 28, 1939 to the late Paul Elizabeth Kane. He was a 1957 graduate of Garfield High School. He retired from Kane Sign Co. in 2006 and had previously worked for Betsy Ross Foods/ Peter J. Schmitt, Rent-A-Cruise of America & Tenna Corporation. He performed all over the Akron area for 15 years as Maxie the Clown and was president of 'Milo's Clown Alley' for two years. He also served as President of the Firestone Park Citizens Council from 1976-1977. Jack was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where he had previously served on the church council. Along with his wife Marty, he volunteered for ten years at the Akron Civic Theater. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Paul. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pearl 'Marty'; his children, Debbie Brent and John, Jr. (Lynn), David, Michael (Lisa) Kane; grandchildren, Carl Ross (Kimberly) Brent, Joshua (Heather), Taylor (Randi), Jake (Rachel), Brennan, Megan, Jillian Kane, as well as 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Tim (Kathie) Kane; sisters, Carol (Larry) Clements, Susan Heltsley, Judi Kane, Kathy Kane; sister-in-law, Barbara Kane and brother-in-law, Kenneth (Mary) Martin. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Hospice of Summa Palliative Care Unit for the compassionate care given to Jack during his time there. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summit MetroParks Foundation, Summit Metro Parks Foundation, 975 Treaty Line Rd., Akron, OH 44313 or contact foundation@summitmetroparks.org