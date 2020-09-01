John Raymond Luli Jr., 60, of Randolph, passed away at his home surrounded by family on August 24, 2020 after a courageous, four and a half year battle with stage IV colon cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Thomas Acker, S.J, at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto St. Joseph Parish, 2643 Waterloo Rd., Randolph, Ohio. (Feel free to bring lawn chairs in order to keep proper separation at mass). To honor and rejoice in John's life a public Celebration of Life will be held that evening from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at The Event on Sunnybrook, 3734 Sunnybrook Rd., Kent, Ohio. For full obituary and to share condolences and memories please visit www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com
