John R. McDonald



John Raymond McDonald passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019, at age 88, at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Florida.



John was born April 27, 1930 in Moberly, Missouri to the late Raymond and Grace McDonald. He was raised in Decatur, Illinois where he graduated from Milliken University, was a proud member of TKE Fraternity, married his late wife, Doris McDonald, raised his three children and started his career in Purchasing at Firestone Tire & Rubber Company.



In 1968 he continued his career at Firestone, moving with his family to Akron, Ohio, then Wilson, N.C. in 1973, Rome Italy in 1982 and back to Akron in 1985. He retired from Bridgestone-Firestone in 1993 after more than 30 years of service, becoming an active member of Bridgestone-Firestone Purchasing Retirees. He recently moved to Florida where his daughters reside.



John was an active member of Deciples of Christ Church, member the Masons and the JayCees. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War Era. John and Doris, his wife of 60 years traveled widely during retirement years.



He leaves daughters, Diane (Thomas) Scala and Susan (Thomas) Goldsworthy; son, Steven (Melanie) McDonald; grandchildren, Jason (Svetlana) Scala, Thomas Scala, and John D. McDonald; niece, Lori (Pat) Tharp; and companion Mary Brandt.



He was predeceased by his wife, Doris McDonald and sister, Jean Pierce.



A private service will be held with the family.



Donations may be made in his memory to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., F1 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary