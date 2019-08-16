|
|
John R. Mueller John R. Mueller, 72, of Uniontown, passed away on August 15, 2019, after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was born November 22, 1946 in Akron to the late George and Mary Mueller. John graduated from Archbishop Hoban High School in 1964. He then continued on to receive his BS in Accounting from the University of Akron. He worked at Babcock and Wilcox for 34 years as Controller of many plants and divisions. He was most proud of the work done and his time spent with the people from the Government Group and the Power Generation Group. John was an avid photographer. He especially loved taking pictures at his kids and grandchildren's sporting and dance events. The sunrises and golf course on Hilton Head Island were also one of his favorite spots for photos. He enjoyed hosting many parties for friends and family over the years, but none were better than that first one held on Marview Ave. for the infamous Viking Day. He had a passion for cooking. There was nothing he enjoyed more than chopping and mixing alongside his grandkids and passing along family recipes and traditions. For anyone who had the pleasure of tasting his Jambalaya, Chicken Mamou, Barbeque, or Lasagna soup will miss this cooking giant. He came a long way from being known as the "Cold Chicken Man." John is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 53 years, Theresa; children: Pam (Howard), Craig (Kristine), Bryan (Shannon), Zachary (Deanna); sisters, Barb (Don) Carlson, Rita (Tim) Smith; his Fab five grandchildren: Logan, Dylan, Julia, Kaitlyn, and Ryan; sisters-in-law, Marie (Chuck) Krause, Sue Fox; brothers-in-law, Skip (Susan) Fox, Mike (Sharon) Fox; as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and the guys of Hoban '64. The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors at Summa Oncology and Infusion Center, the staff at Pebble Creek's rehabilitation facility, and Summa's In-Home Hospice Team who gave such wonderful care and support during his battle with cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Nativity of The Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Rd., Akron, OH 44312 with Fr. Kawalec officiating. Please meet at the church. Family and friends may call on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd., Akron, OH 44319. Committal will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Nativity of The Lord Jesus Catholic Church or the Mueller Family Scholarship Fund at Hoban High School, One Holy Cross Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44306. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019