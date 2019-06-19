John Rawdon



John Rawdon, 93, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ June 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Akron on August 18, 1925 to Ira and Bertha (Whiteside) Rawdon, he was a lifelong resident. John was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving in the Seabees during World War II. He worked at Goodyear Aerospace and later retired from Goodyear Research. John was an avid gardener, enjoyed teaching Sunday School and being involved in family activities.



In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by, daughter, Lynn Koerber; siblings, Ira, Roy, Robert, Fred, Mary, and Diana.



He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 63 years, Willena (Stonesifer); children, Jon (Sylvia), Becky (Don) Kiser, Jill (Jon) Strong, David (Denise), and Gregg (Pat); 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty, Grace, Patty, and Linda; sisters in-law, Barbara, Agnes, Waneta, and Shirley; brother-in-law, Fred; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Family and friends are invited to visit at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. The funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor K. Lawrence officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial donations in John's name to Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308.